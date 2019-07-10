New Jersey couple hurt when their RV rolled over in Franklin County

A New Jersey couple were hurt Tuesday afternoon when their RV rolled over in a remote Franklin County township.

Dwight Phillips, 71, and his wife, 69-year-old Sharon Phillips, of Lumberton, New Jersey, were driving their RV camper south on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Township about 4:47 p.m. when Dwight lost control of the RV, according to Sgt. Brad Scovil of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The RV skidded around a corner and left the road before coming to a rest on its side, Scovil said.

“Speed appears to be the leading cause of the crash,” Scovil said.

Dwight and Sharon Phillips suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, he said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Maine Warden Service and the Eustis Fire Department.

Chain of Ponds Township is northwest of Flagstaff Lake and not far from the U.S.-Canada border.