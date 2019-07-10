That helicopter hovering over Blue Hill this morning? It was doing repair work, not rescuing a hiker.

BLUE HILL, Maine — If you saw a white helicopter flying over Blue Hill Mountain on Wednesday morning, don’t worry, no hiker needed to be rescued.

A crew from Maine Helicopters, Inc. of Whitefield was helping Emera Maine and U.S. Cellular workers replace two transformers on a communications tower atop the mountain. The repair crews could not use a bucket truck to make the repairs due to the terrain, said Judy Long, an Emera spokeswoman.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

A rainstorm on Saturday damaged the transformers, and attempts to move them via three-wheeler were unsuccessful, Long said.

“As you might imagine, there is a challenge getting equipment up the mountain,” Long said. “Of course, this is a unique and challenging environment.”

The boxy transformers looked tiny beneath the long cable and helicopter.

One of the transformers was a spare that could no longer be used, Long said. The work was finished by 10:30 a.m.