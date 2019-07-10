Aroostook County man accused of assaulting game warden during ATV stop

A Fort Kent man was arrested Saturday following an incident that resulted in a game warden being injured.

Warden Kayle Hamilton about 10 p.m. Saturday attempted to perform a registration check on a 2019 Polaris UTV operated by Keith Daigle, 45, on the Heritage Trail in Fort Kent.

As a result of the ATV stop, Daigle was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, operating after suspension, failure to stop on an ATV and reckless operation of an ATV.

Because the case is still under investigation, Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service declined to provide specific information about the cause or extent of Hamilton’s injuries at this time.

But MacDonald said that the warden “will make a full recovery.”

Daigle was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and later released.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.