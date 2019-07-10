Trump attacks ‘Radical Left’ for boycotting, a tactic he has repeatedly advocated

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night came to the defense of Home Depot and its billionaire co-founder, Bernard Marcus, calling those who choose not to shop at the home improvement retailer because of financial ties to his presidential campaign “vicious and totally crazed.”

He painted Marcus, 90, as a victim of left-wing Democrats wielding “one of their often used weapons.”

If boycotting is a tactic favored by the left, it is a predilection shared by the president. As president and as a private person, he has repeatedly advised consumers to shun brands that he feels have slighted him personally or interfered with his agenda. Among the companies he has targeted are Macy’s, AT&T and Harley Davidson.

While attacking those “using Commerce to hurt their ‘Enemy,’” Trump also seemed to acknowledge that he was not above such tactics, warning that, “two can play that game.”

Marcus, who retired as the Home Depot’s chairman in 2002, said in a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he planned to support the president’s re-election bid, after helping to bankroll his 2016 campaign, contributing more than $7 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The spotlight cast on Marcus and his political inclinations led to a call to boycott the company he co-founded in 1978, which currently operates more than 2,000 locations and takes in about $108 billion in annual sales. Consumers announced their dissatisfaction on social media with the rallying cry #BoycottHomeDepot.

“Not a carpet, or a washer, or a mousetrap from Home Depot. Not a dime of my money will go directly to re-electing the worst president ever,” one user wrote.

Trump had harsh words for these fair-weather customers as he hailed Marcus as “truly great” and “patriotic.”