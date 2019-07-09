Old Town stays undefeated in District 3 Little League baseball all-star tourney

Little League
Baseball
District 3
Ages 11-12
At Hampden
Old Town 10, Bronco 7
Old Town (3-0) top hitters: Mike Garland 2 home runs, single, 7 RBI, Alex McCannell 2 singles, double, 2 RBI, Nate Baker 2 singles; winning pitcher: Alex McCannell; Bronco (2-1): Andy Henaghen 3 singles, double, 3 RBI, Andrew Cote 2 singles, Kade Bartlett 2 singles
At Orrington
Orrington-Brewer 6, Bangor West 5
Orrington-Brewer (3-1) top hitters: Jake Perry 2 singles, Aiden McCue double; winning pitcher: Logan Littlefield; Bangor West (2-2): Teddy Stephenson 2 singles, Marc Perron 2 singles, home run, Max Thompson 2 singles
Senior League
District 3
Game 1
Old Town 11, Bronco 4
Old Town (1-0) top hitters: Seth Haverlock double, single, Zack Dill double, single, RBI, Caleb Ryder RBI double, single; winning pitcher: Seymour; Bronco (0-1): Wyatt Stearns RBI single
Bronco 001 201 0 — 4 3 6
Old Town 003 530 x — 11 8 2
Moore, Beloff (3), Knott (4), Polo (5) and Davis, Moore (3); Seymour, Haverlock (5), Dill (7) and Thibodeau
Game 2
Holbrook 10, Bangor 0
Holbrook (1-0) top hitters: Cody Graves 2 singles, 2 RBI; pitchers: Anthony Chiappone, Logan Levensalor, Hunter Russell combined 1-hitter, 10 K; Bangor (0-1): Wilson Higgins single
Bangor 000 00 — 0 1 5
Holbrook 106 3x — 10 9 1
Libby, Long (3) and Wheaton; Chiappone, Levensalor (3), Russell (5) and Levensalor, Chiappone
