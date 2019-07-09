Little League
July 09, 2019
Little League Latest News | 'Crap Fish' | Bangor Metro | Treatment Center Closes | Today's Paper
Little League

Old Town stays undefeated in District 3 Little League baseball all-star tourney

Pixabay | BDN
Pixabay | BDN
Baseball

Little League

Baseball

District 3

Ages 11-12

At Hampden

Old Town 10, Bronco 7

Old Town (3-0) top hitters: Mike Garland 2 home runs, single, 7 RBI, Alex McCannell 2 singles, double, 2 RBI, Nate Baker 2 singles; winning pitcher: Alex McCannell; Bronco (2-1): Andy Henaghen 3 singles, double, 3 RBI, Andrew Cote 2 singles, Kade Bartlett 2 singles

At Orrington

Orrington-Brewer 6, Bangor West 5

Orrington-Brewer (3-1) top hitters: Jake Perry 2 singles, Aiden McCue double; winning pitcher: Logan Littlefield; Bangor West (2-2): Teddy Stephenson 2 singles, Marc Perron 2 singles, home run, Max Thompson 2 singles

Senior League

District 3

Game 1

Old Town 11, Bronco 4

Old Town (1-0) top hitters: Seth Haverlock double, single, Zack Dill double, single, RBI, Caleb Ryder RBI double, single; winning pitcher: Seymour; Bronco (0-1): Wyatt Stearns RBI single

Bronco 001 201 0 — 4 3 6

Old Town 003 530 x — 11 8 2

Moore, Beloff (3), Knott (4), Polo (5) and Davis, Moore (3); Seymour, Haverlock (5), Dill (7) and Thibodeau

Game 2

Holbrook 10, Bangor 0

Holbrook (1-0) top hitters: Cody Graves 2 singles, 2 RBI; pitchers: Anthony Chiappone, Logan Levensalor, Hunter Russell combined 1-hitter, 10 K; Bangor (0-1): Wilson Higgins single

Bangor 000 00 — 0 1 5

Holbrook 106 3x — 10 9 1

Libby, Long (3) and Wheaton; Chiappone, Levensalor (3), Russell (5) and Levensalor, Chiappone


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like