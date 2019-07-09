Spencer-Thompson, Bossong win Gatorade track-and-field honors

Recent Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln graduate Cayden Spencer-Thompson has capped off a record-setting high school athletic career by being named the Gatorade Maine Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

Victoria Bossong, a rising junior from Cheverus High School in Portland, was named the winner for girls track.

The 6-foot-4, 165-pound Spencer-Thompson set state-meet records while sweeping the long, triple and high jumps at last month’s Class C state championships.

He cleared 23 feet, 2 3/4 inches in the long jump and 48 feet, 3 3/4 inches in the triple jump and soared 6 feet, 11 inches in a recently added event for him, the high jump.

Spencer-Thompson also won the long jump and triple jump at the New England championships, and then placed third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 50-7 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor to earn All-American status.

The triple jump distance at nationals ranked as the nation’s No. 3 performance among prep competitors in 2019 at the time of his selection.

“Cayden has been a special athlete from day one,” Mattanawcook Academy coach Bernice Stockley said. “When he competes, he turns things up to a different notch.”

Spencer-Thompson maintained a 3.27 grade point average in the classroom and will compete in track and field on scholarship at the University of Louisville beginning this fall.

Spencer-Thompson joins such other recent Gatorade Maine Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year as Jake Koffman of Orono (2017), Sam Rusak of Scarborough (2016), Isaiah Harris of Lewiston (2015) and Daniel Curts of Ellsworth (2013).

Bossong won three events at this year’s Class A state meet, leading the Stags to the state team championship. She won the 100-meter dash in 12.37 seconds, captured the 200 in 24.80 and took the 400 in 55.54.

Bossong finished eighth in the 400 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in a Maine-best time of 53.81.

“Throughout the past four months, Victoria has broken 23 separate records and won six individual state titles, ranging from the 55-meter dash all the way up to the 400-meter dash,” Cheverus assistant coach Andrew Rose said. “Many of the records she hasn’t broken are held by the legendary [two-time NCAA champion and three-time college All-American] Kate Hall, but she hopes to someday reach those same heights.”