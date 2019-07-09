Massachusetts man arrested after drug bust on Maine Turnpike

A Massachusetts man was charged trafficking crack cocaine after his vehicle was stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Wells on Monday evening.

Maine State Police said a trooper stopped Damion Dunkley’s vehicle around 5:30 p.m. and observed “criminal indicators.”

A K-9 was then brought in and it alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to the state police.

The trooper found 145 grams of crack cocaine after searching the vehicle, state police said.

Dunkley, 28, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.

He is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $20,000 bail.