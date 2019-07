Police said speed was a factor in a New Hampshire motorcycle crash that led to the death of a Maine man.

The crash happened Sunday night on Ham Road in Raymond, just east of Manchester.

Police said Donald Johnson, 58, of North Waterboro was on his motorcycle when he collided with a car.

Another motorcyclist laid down his bike to avoid the crash. He was not seriously hurt.

Police said the driver of the car did not cause the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.