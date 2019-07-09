Cape Elizabeth exploring ways to help asylum seekers

As hundreds of asylum seekers continue to call the Portland Expo home, the city and neighboring communities are looking for ways to help them on their way to a new life.

The Cape Elizabeth Town Council has made it clear there is much more to discuss in regard to helping the asylum seekers. Councilors voted Monday night to donate a total of $10,000 to social services Opportunity Alliance and Preble Street.

Monday night was the council’s first opportunity to discuss ways the town can provide support for the asylum seekers temporarily living in the Portland Expo.

Councilors spoke on how they could give financially through their Thomas Jordan Trust Fund and work closely with the Greater Portland Government of Councils in their efforts to organize host homes throughout the region.

Since the influx of asylum seekers, the town has posted on its website ways that residents can help, with links to donate and volunteer.

Many councilors praised the city of Portland, the social services they offer and all that organizations have made possible in such a short period of time.

“The city of Portland has bared the brunt for social services for vulnerable populations, and I think what asylum seekers have done for communities around Portland is raise awareness of what that city does every single day,” Town Councilor Penelope Jordan said.

The council plans to discuss long-term commitments after the town manager explores what’s needed.