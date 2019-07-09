New England
July 09, 2019
New England

Tractor-trailer hauling garbage overturns on NH highway

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press
Updated:

WARNER, New Hampshire — New Hampshire troopers say a tractor-trailer hauling garbage has crashed on Interstate 89, creating a mess and frustrating commuters.

Officials said the tractor-trailer loaded with 60,000 pounds of trash rolled over Tuesday morning, blocking both southbound lanes in the town of Warner.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation issued an alert and said a detour was in place.

Further details weren’t available.

WMUR-TV posted video showing the tractor-trailer on its side and trash on the highway. It appeared that a pickup crashed into the spilled garbage.

 


Comments

