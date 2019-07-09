Rabbit found with a rope around its neck in NH river

A juvenile faces animal cruelty charges after a rabbit was found in a New Hampshire river with a rope around its neck.

New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR reports that two kayakers on Sunday found the rabbit in the Lamprey River with a rope around its neck and a five-pound weight on the other end.

The rabbit is being cared for at Candray Pet Care Center in Candia, New Hampshire, the TV station reports.

Veterinarian Dr. Matthew Cobb, who is caring for the rabbit, told the TV station that the animal was very stressed and had inhaled river water before the kayakers rescued her.

“The rabbit is extremely lucky that somebody noticed and took the effort to help her out, because she wasn’t going to make it otherwise,” he said.

Cobb told WMUR that he can’t predict a full recovery yet and is concerned about the rabbit may catch pneumonia, because rabbits don’t respond well to antibiotics.

The Raymond Police Department said that animal cruelty charges are pending against a juvenile after the family came forward.

