Damariscotta woman hurt in collision with concrete truck

A LifeFlight helicopter flew a Damariscotta woman to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after a collision between a car and a concrete truck at the intersection of Main and School streets in Damariscotta on Monday afternoon.

Nancy J. Painton, 79, was responsive and talking upon extrication from her car, according to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts. Firefighters and ambulance personnel had worked for about 40 minutes to free her.

Painton was driving a gray 2003 Buick Park Avenue, attempting to turn left from School Street into the northbound lane of Main Street, at the time of the crash, according to Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick. Charles Morse, 75, was driving a 2006 Sterling truck south on Main Street toward downtown.

Morse attempted to slow down, but could not avoid the crash, Warlick said. The impact crushed the front end of the Buick and pinned Painton inside.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Damariscotta Fire Department extricated Painton from the vehicle. She was taken to Great Salt Bay Community School, where the helicopter was waiting to take her to the Lewiston hospital.

The crash shut down Main Street during the emergency response and an investigation by Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

Auburn Transport Inc. of Auburn owns the truck, which hauls concrete, according to Warlick.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched CLC Ambulance and the Damariscotta Fire Department at 3:19 p.m. The Damariscotta Police Department also responded.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.