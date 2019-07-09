Aroostook County firefighters rescue girl after ATV falls down 30-foot embankment

Just one day after an 11-year-old girl was critically injured in an ATV crash on Pelletier Island on Long Lake, volunteer firefighters with the Fort Kent Fire Department rescued a 14 year-old girl after an ATV she was driving sailed over a 30-foot embankment in Fort Kent.

The latest crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two females, the 14-year-old from Temple, Texas, and her 8-year-old passenger from Richmond, Maine, were riding a 2002 Yamaha Grizzly ATV on a relative’s property on Frenchville Road when the machine and the girls dropped down an embankment, hit a tree and landed in heavy brush. Both girls were wearing safety helmets according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

The 8-year-old girl was able to climb up out of the embankment but the 14-year-old girl was too badly injured to do so. Six firefighters responded to the call to the scene of the accident, along with one engine and the squad truck, a utility brush vehicle the department acquired with a federal grant just last September.

The firefighters were able to rescue the trapped and injured teen by lowering a Stokes basket down the embankment with a winch from the squad truck and lifting her to safety.

“It was a steep hill with an almost completely vertical bank,” Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee said.

Ambulance Service Inc. transported both girls to Northern Maine Medical Center. A LifeFlight helicopter later transported the 14-year-old to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

As of Monday afternoon, the teen was expected to be transferred to a hospital in Boston for treatment of fractures to her skull, facial bones and wrist.

The crash resulted when the young driver of the ATV failed to negotiate a turn, MacDonald said.

Relatives were nearby when the crash occurred and no charges will be filed, according to MacDonald.

Game Warden Nick Raymond investigated the crash. Officers from Fort Kent Police Department assisted at the scene.

