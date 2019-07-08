Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Forrest Wall homered and had three hits, and Yennsy Diaz pitched six scoreless innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats topped the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 on Sunday.

Diaz (7-6) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Portland tied the game 2-2 in the third after Joey Curletta hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Tendler.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom of the inning when Wall hit a solo home run.

The Fisher Cats later added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Brock Lundquist and Vinny Capra hit RBI singles, while Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Bryan Mata (1-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.