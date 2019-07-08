Politics
July 08, 2019
Feds boosting suicide prevention support for Maine tribes

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at the signing ceremony to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Mills added Maine to the growing number of states who have passed similar legislation. William J. Nicholas Sr., Governor of the Passamaquoddy Tribe-Indian Township, left, and Clarissa Sabattus, Tribal Chief of Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians attend the event.
The Associated Press
Updated:

BANGOR, Maine — The federal government is providing funding to Maine to help prevent youth suicide, including in Native American populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $700,000 each to Wabanaki Health and Wellness in Bangor and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Wabanaki Health is an agency that helps Native Americans with services such as health and housing.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins say the funding will support youth suicide prevention programs in the state. Maine will use its money for a grant program designed to support early intervention strategies in venues such as schools and juvenile justice systems.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.


Comments

