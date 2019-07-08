New England
July 08, 2019
New England Latest News | Steve McKay | Bangor Metro | Space Archaeology | Today's Paper
New England

NH woman accused of almost hitting 3 pedestrians with her car

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

Police say a woman was arrested Friday after she was spotted speeding, cursing at another driver and almost hitting three pedestrians in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Police say an officer stopped a black BMW on North Main Street for going 75 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

While conducting the stop, police say a witness stopped to tell the officer that the BMW driver had just been seen swearing at another motorist and then almost hit three pedestrians while leaving the scene.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Natasha Seison of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, was then arrested and charged with reckless operation, disorderly conduct and speeding.

Seison was taken Carroll County Jail. She has since been released on bail.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like