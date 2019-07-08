NH woman accused of almost hitting 3 pedestrians with her car

Police say a woman was arrested Friday after she was spotted speeding, cursing at another driver and almost hitting three pedestrians in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Police say an officer stopped a black BMW on North Main Street for going 75 mph in a posted 30 mph zone.

While conducting the stop, police say a witness stopped to tell the officer that the BMW driver had just been seen swearing at another motorist and then almost hit three pedestrians while leaving the scene.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Natasha Seison of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, was then arrested and charged with reckless operation, disorderly conduct and speeding.

Seison was taken Carroll County Jail. She has since been released on bail.