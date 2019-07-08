Lightning strike heavily damages Camden home

Firefighters spent hours Saturday evening battling a house fire caused by lightning in Camden.

The fire at 555 Belfast Road damaged half the house, making it unlivable without significant renovations, Fire Chief Chris Farley said.

Investigators returned to the scene Sunday, but Farley said they are “pretty confident” lightning sparked the fire, though they are not sure where it hit the home.

The fire was reported after 6 p.m., and light smoke was showing when firefighters first arrived.

The homeowners were outside when firefighters arrived and said it felt like lightning hit their home.

Farley said the fire was a stubborn one to fight, as it took time to put fires in parts of the attic.

The damaged area of the home included the bedrooms. The homeowners have a place to stay, Farley said.

A Rockport firefighter was injured when debris dropped on his head. He was treated and released at a hospital.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until 9 p.m.