Firefighters battle blaze in Waldoboro

Firefighters from several Lincoln County towns responded to a fire at a building near the intersection of routes 1 and 220 in Waldoboro early Sunday morning.

Information about the address, current use and ownership of the L-shaped building was not immediately available. It is behind Liberty Tree Arms, on Washington Road, and near the southbound side of Route 1.

Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said that when he arrived, one part of the building was fully involved. He said firefighters did a good job to contain the fire and prevent its spread to the rest of the building.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Waldoboro Fire Department to the area of Route 1 north of Grace Avenue at 4:50 a.m.

Damariscotta was quickly dispatched to bring its ladder truck. Bremen and Nobleboro were dispatched at 5:25 a.m. to respond with tankers. At 6:06 a.m., the Lincoln County Firefighter Strike Team was dispatched.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department also responded.

Damariscotta Ladder 1 was set up on a bridge on Route 1, hosing down the building from the ladder high above the flames, while crews on the ground also worked to contain the blaze.

