Fire burns out 2 vehicles, damages house after starting in shed

A fire that started early Friday in a storage shed on Benner Road in Bristol quickly spread to two vehicles and a house before being contained by firefighters.

The residents, Michael and Susan E. Smerdon, were able to vacate the house before the fire spread from the shed. No injuries were reported, according to Bristol Fire Chief Paul Leeman Jr.

According to the American Red Cross of Maine, disaster responders from the organization are working with three people displaced by the fire to “ensure that their immediate needs, such as food, a safe place to sleep, and other essentials, are met.”

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Bristol Fire Department at 1:35 a.m. and the Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle and South Bristol departments shortly thereafter.

The blaze was mostly under control by about 2:45 a.m., according to Leeman. The shed burned down and the two vehicles, a Chrysler minivan and a Ford truck, were burned out.

Leeman said the house also has extensive smoke and fire damage. He said an approximately 20-foot hole was burned in the roof after the fire spread into the attic.

Leeman said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maine fire marshal’s office, but it appears to have been accidental.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded to monitor and provide water for the firefighters.

