Sheriff says charges possible in Aroostook County ATV crash that left 11-year-old in critical condition

The Aroostook County sheriff said Monday morning that charges are possible after an ATV crash last week on Pelletier Island injured six juveniles.

Deputies responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Friday and found the six juveniles rolled over in a Polaris UTV on Pelletier Island in Saint Agatha, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

A 14-year-old female was driving the machine with another youth passenger and four youths riding in the vehicle’s rear dump body, Gillen said Saturday.

All six juvenile occupants were taken to Edmundston Regional Hospital in nearby New Brunswick by ambulance. An 11-year-old female was then flown to a hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, Gillen said.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets or seatbelts, and it appears that speed and driver inexperience were major factors, Gillen said.

The crash remains under investigation and there “may be charges,” the sheriff said Monday morning. Police did not release the identities of the individuals, who Gillen said are from Canada and have a camp in Maine.

This story was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.