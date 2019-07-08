Elizabeth Warren reports $19.1 million in second quarter donations

WASHINGTON – Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign said Monday that she had raised $19.1 million in the past three months, the vast majority from first-time donors, drawing a significant haul despite putting herself at a disadvantage by pledging not to court wealthy donors.

Warren had $19.7 million in cash on hand, her campaign said, a larger amount than some critics had expected. The Massachusetts Democrat’s rapid spending clip in the first three months of 2019 had prompted questions about the sustainability of her campaign.

Warren’s second-quarter haul showed that she held her own among the other top-tier Democratic White House hopefuls, despite pledging not to solicit big checks at in-person fundraisers and not having an established small-dollar machine like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.

Warren outraised both Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, in the second quarter.

She trailed behind former vice president Joe Biden as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who has announced the largest haul of the quarter so far despite lagging in national polling.

Biden, Sanders, Harris and Warren have finished in the top four in recent national polling.

Candidates have until July 15 to file fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, but those with impressive numbers typically share their totals soon after a quarter ends. June 30 was the final day of the quarter.

In an email to supporters Monday, Warren’s campaign announced that she raised in excess of $19.1 million from more than 384,000 donors in the second quarter, more than 80 percent of whom gave money for the first time. The average contribution was $28, the campaign said.

The number of donations and donors and the average contribution are not independently verifiable through federal filings.

Warren’s campaign said less than $100,000 of the money raised in 2019 was earmarked for her general election and can’t be used for the primary campaign.

As she did in the first quarter, Warren continued to build an expansive ground operation in the early states. Her campaign said it has amassed a staff of at least 300, with 60 percent based in the four early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Buttigieg, a newcomer to national politics, has posted the biggest second-quarter haul so far, at $24.8 million. Of that, $832,000 is earmarked for the general election.

Biden trailed behind Buttigieg, raising $21.5 million since joining the race on April 25.

Sanders, who raised the most money in the first quarter, reported a haul of $18 million in the second quarter and transferred an additional $6 million from other accounts.

Harris raised nearly $12 million in the second quarter, with more than $2 million of it raised in the last four days of June after her strong performance at the Democratic debate.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he had raised more than $2 million since joining the Democratic race in mid-May.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, said he raised $2.8 million for his presidential campaign and transferred $700,000 from his Senate committee.

The rest of the Democratic candidates have not released their figures ahead of the federal filing deadline.