Fisher Cats snap 5-game losing streak with win over Portland Sea Dogs

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Josh Palacios hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 10-8 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Fisher Cats and a six-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

The single by Palacios came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, New Hampshire took the lead when Chad Spanberger hit a two-run home run.

Danny Young (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tanner Houck (8-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jerry Downs homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Sea Dogs.

Despite the loss, Portland is 6-3 against New Hampshire this season.