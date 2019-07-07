Portland Sea Dogs
July 07, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Fisher Cats snap 5-game losing streak with win over Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs Joey Curletta wards off the pitcher as he moves toward the bag with the ball at Hadlock Field in Portland, June 6, 2019.
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Josh Palacios hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 10-8 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Fisher Cats and a six-game winning streak for the Sea Dogs.

The single by Palacios came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, New Hampshire took the lead when Chad Spanberger hit a two-run home run.

Danny Young (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tanner Houck (8-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jerry Downs homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Sea Dogs.

Despite the loss, Portland is 6-3 against New Hampshire this season.

 


