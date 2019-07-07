Smith sneaks past Parritt for Late Model feature victory at Speedway 95

Dean Smart of Milford outdueled Brenton Parritt of Steuben over the final 10 laps on Saturday night and emerged with his first victory of the season in the Dysart’s Late Model feature race at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Smart started fifth in the 40-lap race but made his first move when he pulled in front of pole sitter Parritt on lap 32. Parritt retaliated and regained the lead for laps 34-38, but Smart kept a slight edge over the last two circuits and edged out his competitor by 41/100ths of a season.

Early leader Kris Watson of Kenduskeag finished third followed by John Curtis Jr. of Hermon and Bryan Lancaster of Skowhegan, who rounded out the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 laps): 1. Garret Hayman, Milford; 2. Scott Modery, Hermon; 3. 14C Anthony Constantino, Sumner; 4. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 5. 94 Steve Rackliff, Starks

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four, Judy’s Restaurant Series, No. 2 (35 laps): 1. 38 Joey Doyon, Frankfort; 2. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 5. 3 Kalib Bernatchez, Vasselboro

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners (20 laps): 1. 70 Dylan Dewitt, Carmel; 2. 19 Dylan Cabral, Richmond R.I.; 3. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 4. 29 John Thomas Sr. Blue Hill; 5. 87 Ethan Dewitt, Newport

Oxford Plains Speedway

Super Late Model (100 laps): 1. 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 2. 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 3. 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 4. 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 5. 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 2. 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 3. 25 Shawn Knight, South Paris; 4. 09 Mark Turner, Norway; 5. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner

Bandits (20 laps): 1. 54 Chad Wills, Oxford; 2. 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 3. 24 Travis ‘Tornado’ Verrill, South Paris; 4. 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 5. 34 Bobby Doherty, Norfolk, MA

Figure 8 (1st race, 15 laps): 1. 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 2. 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 3. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 4. 12 Gary Davis, Harrison; 5. 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland.

Figure 8 (2nd race, 15 laps): 1. 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford; 2. 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 3. 12 Gary Davis, Harrison; 4. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5. 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot

Rookie (10 laps): 1. 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 2 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 3 09 Jeremy Turner, Norway; 4 29 Sophie Green, South Paris; 5 95 Maddy Herrick, Norway.

Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Hobby (15 laps): 1 111 Jesse Michaud, Caribou; 2 2 Bub Dow, West Paris; 3 182 Rebecca Symonds, Casco; 4 7 Frank Finnegan, New Gloucester; 5 P38 Addison Bowie, Poland