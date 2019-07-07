Motorcyclist seriously injured in York County crash

A Limington man may face charges after police said he crashed his motorcycle while speeding.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Trafford, 23, was driving on Sokokis Avenue at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles Friday when he lost control, went off the road, struck the grassy shoulder of the road and flipped his motorcycle.

Trafford was thrown from his motorcycle before it collided with a tree. He was taken to a hospital with head trauma, severe lacerations on his right arm and significant road rash.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Trafford is expected to survive, and charges are expected as a result of the crash.