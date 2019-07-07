Man accused of sexual assault at Maine campground

A New Hampshire man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday at a campground in Arundel.

Nicholas Webb, 40, of Richmond, New Hampshire, was charged with gross sexual assault.

York County Sheriff William King said the sexual assault was reported about 10:15 p.m. and the victim told deputies that she was raped.

The name of the campground where the assault took place has not been released.

Webb, who was released on $5,000 bail, will appear in York County Superior Court later this summer, King said.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.