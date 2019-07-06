Fire destroys mobile home in Springvale

SPRINGVALE — A fire that started in a shed and spread destroyed a mobile home Friday afternoon in Springvale.

The fire was called in to 255 Blanchard Road just after 1 p.m., according to the Sanford Fire Department.

Crews from multiple towns responded to the scene, with the fire starting in a shed and reaching a nearby mobile home.

No one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

Traffic on Blanchard Road was still down to one lane at 5 p.m. as firefighters and investigators remained at the scene. No cause has been announced for the fire.