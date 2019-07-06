Mid-Maine
July 07, 2019
Wayne man found dead in boat on Kennebec County lake

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Maine game wardens on Saturday were investigating the death of a Wayne man found in his motorboat on Pocasset Lake in Kennebec County.

The body of Christopher Brown, 33 was found in the rear portion of the motorboat. The motorboat was reported abandoned to law enforcement about 10 a.m., according to the warden service. It was found floating near the lake’s southeast shore.

Brown was last seen leaving a nearby gathering of friends late Friday and game wardens believe he died at some point during the night, Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service, said Saturday afternoon.

Brown’s 1982 14-foot Alumacraft motorboat appeared to have contacted rocks just under the water surface, MacDonald said. The area is marked with a hazard buoy.

Brown was not wearing a life jacket, but some were found in his motorboat.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

 


