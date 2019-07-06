‘It just felt like Maine’: Iconic general store sign replaced

WINDSOR — The sign outside Hussey’s General Store advertising guns, wedding gowns and beer has been replaced by a more modern version.

“I go to work every day on this road,” said Pablo Ortiz of Jefferson. “I was like, ‘What is that? What is that sign doing there? That’s not the Hussey’s I know!'”

The old, iconic sign has been replaced.

“It’s been there as long as I’ve been here,” said Sherry Peaslee of Windsor. “It just felt like Maine. It just felt like a Maine sign. It’s been there forever. It’s history.”

The store’s owner, Kristen Ballantyne, said it was time to upgrade the gas pumps and contract with a fuel company. The new sign displays gas prices electronically.

“Oh I think it’s just moving with the times,” said Kerry Savoy, a Windsor resident.

Locals understand, but most tell CBS 13 they miss the charm.

“It was rural Maine, and you know, we’ve got to make sure we don’t lose rural Maine,” said Don Barrett. “It’s really important. I don’t like that new sign at all.”

Barrett said he’s been a customer for decades.

“It was part of just the uniqueness of Hussey’s,” he said.

The famous sign made its way into memes and was often snapped by passing tourists.

The original will make a comeback, just in a new location. It will move across Ridge Road to the store’s larger parking lot, with even more space for taking pictures.

“It’ll take some getting used to,” said Peaslee.

Owners hope to have it up by the end of the month.

“It still won’t be the same,” Barrett said.