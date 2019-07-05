Police say Lewiston man shot twice late Thursday night

LEWISTON — Police continue investigating a Fourth of July shooting where a 28-year-old Lewiston man was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police responded to Bartlett Street around 11 p.m. Thursday for the shooting. Several officers and detectives worked at the scene overnight to determine where the incident took place and search for witnesses.

The victim was identified as Christopher Williams of Lewiston and formerly of Rochester, NY.

Police said it appears Williams had two gunshot wounds to his legs.The wounds do not appear to be life threatening and Williams was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The investigation continues,and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tyler Michaud at 513-3001 ext. 3316 or the watch commander at ext. 3324.