July 04, 2019
July 04, 2019
State

Can you guess when these Maine Fourth of July photos were taken?

Danny Maher | BDN
Danny Maher | BDN
Four-year-old twin boys enjoy a watermelon wedge during a Fourth of July celebration in Brewer. But in what year?
By Emily Burnham and Lindsay Putnam, BDN Staff

Happy Fourth of July!

The Bangor Daily News has been photographing Independence Day celebrations throughout Maine for decades, and we have the photos to prove it.

We’ve included some of those photographs below. Can you guess which years they were taken? Take the quiz below to put your brain to the test, and tell us about some of your favorite Maine Fourth of July memories in the comments below.

Want to test more of your Maine history knowledge? Take our Maine Fourth of July trivia quiz here.


Comments

