Human remains found at Greenfield home probably belonged to the man who lived there, police say

The skeletal remains found outside a home in Greenfield earlier this week likely belonged to the man who lived there, and there is currently no indication that his death resulted from foul play, police said on Thursday.

Maine State Police identified the man who lived at 407 Crocker Road as 60-year-old Joseph O’Clair, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After the remains were found outside Crocker’s home on Monday, investigators spent Tuesday and Wednesday searching the property. They have brought the remains to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where DNA testing will be used to help confirm the identification.

Detectives are asking anyone who had contact with O’Clair in recent months to call the Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

McAusland previously said that O’Clair’s relatives had little contact with him in recent months.

Greenfield is a township in Penobscot County on the border with Washington County. It’s about 15 miles northeast of Old Town.