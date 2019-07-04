Firefighters contain South Bristol house fire to one room

The South Bristol Fire Department credits aid from neighboring departments with containing a fire at 1822 State Route 129 to one room Monday, July 1.

“The mutual aid worked really well and we appreciated it,” South Bristol Assistant Fire Chief Gunnar Gundersen said. “We needed the manpower.”

Bristol was the first department on scene, and the Bremen, Damariscotta, Newcastle and Nobleboro fire departments also assisted South Bristol. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

John W. and Jo-Ann Motylewski own the home. The fire started on the ground floor sometime before 2 p.m.

John Motylewski said he set a heat gun down on a ledge thinking it was turned off. Either the gun was still on or it was still hot enough to catch the wall on fire.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the South Bristol Fire Department at 2:05 p.m. and neighboring departments shortly thereafter.

Gundersen said the fire spread inside the wall and up the rafters behind a layer of Sheetrock. The firefighters were able to keep track of the fire with thermal-imaging tools.

Gundersen said the extra manpower was necessary to tear down the Sheetrock and get to the fire. He said the room may have to be entirely rebuilt due to the fire damage.

There were no injuries. The scene was clear at about 4 p.m.