Old Orchard Beach has a plan to protect endangered birds during fireworks display

Officials in Old Orchard Beach said the town has come up with a plan to hold several days of fireworks displays while also protecting several groups of piping plovers nesting on the beach.

Old Orchard Beach Town Manager Larry Mead said the town met Tuesday afternoon with Maine Audubon and state wildlife officials, and will identify where the birds are before the fireworks shows begin.

“Really the job is at that point just to try to keep the crowds separated from the birds or the birds separated from the crowds,” he said.

Maine Audubon Coastal Birds Project Director Laura Minich Zitske said there are seven nesting pairs of plovers in Old Orchard Beach this year. Of particular concern is one pair that nested near where the fireworks are set off. Minich Zitske said those eggs hatched on Friday and the family moved to a safer distance.

The town plans fireworks shows on July 4, 5 and 7.

