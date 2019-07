A former Rangeley woman died Tuesday afternoon when her SUV struck a dump truck.

The Sun Journal reports that Sharon Connally, 67, of Washington state was driving her Toyota Highlander on Rumford Road, also known as Route 17, in Rangeley about 1:43 p.m. when she struck the back of a Mack dump truck, owned by M & H Logging on Rangeley.

Connally died at the scene, the newspaper reports.

The circumstances of the crash were released Tuesday and it remains under investigation.