Police identify 2 men wounded in Lewiston shooting

Lewiston police have identified the two men wounded in a Saturday night shooting, one of whom remains hospitalized.

The Sun Journal reports that Abdulwahid Osman, 18, remains hospitalized at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. The second victim, 26-year-old Tyron Calhoun, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center and later released.

Police responded to Birch Street about 9:17 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of fighting and gunshots, Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed people fleeing and found spent shell casings, he said.

St. Pierre said Sunday the shooting was not a random act, but no suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information concerning this incident can call Lewiston police Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001 ext. 3316 or the watch commander at 207-513-3001 ext. 3324.