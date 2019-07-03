Bangor police honor man who ‘fashioned a tourniquet from his belt’ to help shooting victim

Bangor police have honored the employee of a local gardening business for rushing to help a man who was bleeding profusely after he was shot in the lower leg during an argument at a nearby home.

After the shooting happened a few doors down from Sprague’s Nursery & Garden Center on June 18, employee Kyle Langlois saw that two men were injured and that one of them had fled the Union Street scene, according to a Facebook post by the Bangor Police Department.

Langlois then ran to help the one who remained.

“Kyle fashioned a tourniquet from his belt, applied it, and then put pressure on other visible wounds of the gunshot victim,” Lt. Tim Cotton wrote in the Facebook post. “Kyle’s action saved a leg, more than likely a life. Kyle works at Sprague’s Nursery. He didn’t have to get involved. But he did.”

To recognize Langlois, members of the Bangor Police Department recently presented him with a challenge coin.

Langlois, a clerk at Sprague’s Nursery, was on vacation from his job this week and unavailable to comment on the honor.

His father, Chris Langlois, who also works at Sprague’s, previously told the BDN that both he and his son had rushed to the site of the shooting at 1702 Union St. after they heard the gunshots. Kyle then applied pressure to the man’s wounded leg, getting blood on his hands.

“One thing you learn as a cop, firefighter, nurse, or physician is that people do horrific things to each other and, in the midst of that, we also have people who do just the opposite,” Cotton said. “Kyle Langlois is a guy who did the opposite.”

Bangor police have arrested the man who fled the scene after allegedly instigating the shooting. During an argument involving a woman, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the leg. Police have charged Albe Lagasse, 51, of Bangor with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony.

The other man who was shot in the leg — whom police haven’t identified — then returned fire, shooting Lagasse in the face.

Even though he was injured, Lagasse then drove to a home at Everett Street where police found him.