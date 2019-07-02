Portland Sea Dogs
July 02, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Real ID | Bangor Metro | 'Bury Me With My Cats' | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Houck, Dalbec spur Portland to 7-1 win over Trenton

Christopher Millette | AP
Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs third baseman Bobby Dalbec ends the first inning by catching this pop foul during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., Monday, June 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Bobby Dalbec homered twice, and Tanner Houck allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Trenton Thunder 7-1 on Monday.

Houck (8-5) allowed one run while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, Trenton cut into the lead when Zack Zehner scored on an error.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the sixth inning when Dalbec hit a two-run home run.

Deivi Garcia (4-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Ben Ruta doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Thunder.

Despite the loss, Trenton is 11-2 against Portland this season.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like