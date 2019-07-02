Politics
Maine attorney general joins push for EPA to better control asbestos

Paul Sancya | AP
Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, left, sprays amended water as job forman Megan Eberhart holds a light during asbestos abatement in Howell, Michigan, July 12, 2017.
The Associated Press

Maine’s attorney general is joining a group of his peers in a lawsuit calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to better regulate asbestos.

Attorney General Aaron Frey is adding himself to a coalition headed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on the effort. Frey said the lawsuit is about forcing the EPA to issue a rule on asbestos, which is a carcinogen.

Frey and others previously called for the EPA to create a new rule requiring data collection on the importation and use of asbestos. He said the agency’s refusal to create such a rule “makes this lawsuit necessary.”

Frey said the rule would provide the federal government with information it needs to regulate asbestos in a way that better protects Americans.

 


