Maine man accused of hitting his pregnant wife with his truck turns himself in

A Hollis man accused of hitting his pregnant wife with his truck has turned himself in.

David Moody, 37, who faces a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault, turned himself at the state troopers barracks in Alfred about 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Maine State Police.

Troopers responded to a residence in Hollis about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic assault, the state police said Sunday. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that Moody had allegedly struck his pregnant wife with his 2001 green Toyota Tacoma before leaving the scene, state police said.

On Saturday, Troopers were unable to locate Moody who was believed to be armed and driving the Toyota.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.