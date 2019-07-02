Growers Express recalls veggies from Maine plant due to Listeria concerns

Growers Express is voluntarily recalling several fresh vegetable products that originated from a company production facility in Biddeford because they could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

In a statement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Growers Express says it’s recalling the products out of “an abundance of caution” to protect customers and consumers. No illnesses have been reported, the company said.

“We self-reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health,” says Growers Express President Tom Byrne.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products are sold as packaged fresh vegetables, and include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based “veggie bowl.” Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” date of June 26-29, 2019, and are sold under the Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s brands.

Byrne said the Biddeford plant is undergoing cleaning. “We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers who purchased any of the products listed with the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.