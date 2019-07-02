Maine boater indicted for 2018 incident that permanently injured woman

PORTLAND, Maine — A Harpswell man who was piloting a boat last August near Cundy’s Harbor when a passenger was permanently injured has been indicted on several charges including Class A felony aggravated assault.

Nathaniel A. Brewer, 21, was also indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on felony charges of aggravated assault, assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — the boat — and a misdemeanor charge of assault.

The Class A charge of aggravated assault was filed because the alleged victim was permanently injured, Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Doherty said Monday.

Brewer was operating a 15-foot 1972 Glastron the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2018, near the mouth of the New Meadows River near Cundy’s Harbor when one of his five passengers, a then-21-year-old Brunswick woman, fell out of the boat and was struck by its propeller, a Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman said at the time.

The woman suffered severe lacerations to her leg, Jeff Nichols said at the time. She was taken by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, and from there by LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

The Maine Marine Patrol investigated the incident.

“At some point, Miss Chandler went in the water and it appears she may have been struck by the propeller of the outboard motor,” Nichols said at the time. “The passengers on board got her back on the boat and applied first aid.”

The Class A charge of aggravated assault alleges that Brewer caused “serious permanent disfigurement or loss of substantial impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ,” according to the indictment. The Class B charge of aggravated assault alleges he caused the injuries “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly.”

Brewer failed to appear at a scheduled arraignment in March and an arrest warrant was issued, according to court documents. He was arrested and bail was set at $1,500, with conditions to include no contact with the alleged victim.

Brewer told the court that because he moved, he never received the hearing notice.

He was then arraigned April 23 before Superior Court Justice Joyce Wheeler. Brewer entered a plea of not guilty.

Brewer’s attorney Michael Turndorf, did not immediately return a phone call on Friday afternoon.

Brewer is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

