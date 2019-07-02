Maine man accused of pouring gasoline on his wife’s belongings and burning them

A Milo man has been accused of arson after he allegedly burned his wife’s belongings on their front lawn.

Jeffrey Stevens, 39, was arrested Monday by an investigator from the Maine fire marshal’s office, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Stevens allegedly threw his wife’s belongings onto the lawn of their Spring Street home, poured gasoline on them and then set them ablaze. McCausland said the home sustained minor damage but the clothing and personal items in the pile were destroyed.

Stevens, who was charged with arson, was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft.