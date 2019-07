Members of the Maine State Police and state medical examiner’s office were in Greenfield on Tuesday after the discovery of human remains on Monday, according to the spokesman for the state police.

Work began Monday to retrieve the remains and that work continues today, with hopes of identifying the person, Stephen McCausland said late Tuesday morning.

Greenfield is a township in Penobscot County on the border with Washington County. It’s about 15 miles northeast of Old Town.