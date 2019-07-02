New England
July 02, 2019
New England Latest News | Real ID | Bangor Metro | 'Bury Me With My Cats' | Today's Paper
New England

Air National Guard base on lockdown in NH after possible shots fired

Google Maps | BDN
Google Maps | BDN
The Pease Air National Guard base in New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — National Guard officials say Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire has been placed on lockdown after possible shots were heard on the base.

WMUR-TV reports the base in Portsmouth was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

It reports National Guard officials are treating it as an active shooter scenario, although no shooter has been confirmed.

Phone and email messages to the New Hampshire National Guard were not immediately returned.

Further information was not immediately available.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like