Topsham man accused of setting fire to his own apartment

Stock image | Pexels
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
A Topsham man has been accused of setting his own apartment on fire in June.

Jesse Watts, 35, was charged with arson Monday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire happened at an apartment on Old Augusta Road on June 18. McCausland said the fire was set on a kitchen counter, and there was minor damage to the apartment.

No one else in the apartment house was injured, he said.

Watts was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

 


