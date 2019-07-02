Maine woman could face charges in I-295 crash involving ice cream truck

A West Gardiner woman accused of rear-ending an ice cream truck on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham could face charges.

Alyx Wharton, 22, was speeding in a car north on the interstate Monday when she struck the rear of a bus that had been converted into an ice cream truck, causing it to overturn off the road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened near mile marker 39.

The ice cream truck’s driver, 44-year-old Cary Bor of Mount Vernon, was trapped inside the vehicle for a time, McCausland said. Both Bor and her passenger, 42-year-old Elizabeth Seals, also of Mount Vernon, were being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland, McCausland said. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Wharton, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene, McCausland said.

Alcohol and speed were considered factors in the crash, according to McCausland.