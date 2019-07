A 13-year-old boy died when his dirt bike went off a road in Little Deer Isle and struck a utility pole Monday.

John E. Hovey IV of Little Deer Isle was wearing a helmet and protective clothing but was ejected from his 2001 Suzuki 125RM dirt bike and died at the scene of the crash, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.

Little Deer Isle is an island in Penobscot Bay that is part of the town of Deer Isle.