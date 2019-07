The man who died Monday in a crash on Interstate 95 in Old Town has been identified.

Nathan Foster, 39, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was driving a rented 2019 Nissan Sentra about 4 p.m. when the car went into the median and hit a tree, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said Foster was speeding at the time of the crash.