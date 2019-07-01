Walk-off homer in the ninth lifts Reading past the Portland Sea Dogs

READING, Pennsylvania — Austin Bossart hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 on Sunday. The Fightin Phils swept the four-game series with the win.

In the top of the third, Portland grabbed the lead on a home run by Bobby Dalbec that scored C.J. Chatham. Reading answered in the fifth inning when Bossart hit an RBI single, driving in Luke Williams.

In a classic pitchers’ duel, Reading’s Bailey Falter and Portland’s Matthew Kent delivered great starts. Falter went seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out eight and walked one. Kent allowed one run and eight hits over eight innings. He also struck out five and walked one.

Jonathan Hennigan (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durbin Feltman (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Bossart homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

With the win, Reading improved to 14-4 against Portland this season.