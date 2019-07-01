Maine man accused of hitting his pregnant wife with his truck

A Hollis man is wanted by police after he allegedly struck his pregnant wife with his truck.

Maine state troopers responded to a residence in Hollis about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic assault, according to the Maine State Police. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that David Moody, 37, had allegedly struck his pregnant wife with his 2001 green Toyota Tacoma before leaving the scene.

Troopers have been unable to locate Moody, who faces a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

Moody is believed to be driving his Toyota, with a Maine registration of 5682 NT. He is believed to have a firearm in his vehicle, the state police said.

Anyone with information about Moody’s whereabouts can contact the state police at 207-624-7076.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.